Is A Downturn Overdue? Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)?

The shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that GOL is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Goldman thinks that GOL is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.60.

The shares of the company added by 18.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.99 while ending the day at $4.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a 12.49% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. GOL had ended its last session trading at $3.73. GOL 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. generated 388.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.0%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has the potential to record -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. UBS also rated FSCT as Downgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that FSCT could surge by 38.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.54% to reach $36.86/share. It started the day trading at $24.70 and traded between $22.01 and $22.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSCT’s 50-day SMA is 30.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.75. The stock has a high of $40.06 for the year while the low is $20.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.87%, as 9.81M GOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.83% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Beryl Capital Management LLC bought more FSCT shares, increasing its portfolio by 84.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Beryl Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,282,134 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,805,407 shares of FSCT, with a total valuation of $89,099,726. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FSCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,342,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Forescout Technologies Inc. shares by 3.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,976,503 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 70,186 shares of Forescout Technologies Inc. which are valued at $62,773,735. In the same vein, Water Island Capital LLC increased its Forescout Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,913,284 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,913,284 shares and is now valued at $60,765,900. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Forescout Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.