Is A Downturn Overdue? CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG), Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)?

The shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $15 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CorePoint Lodging Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Underweight the CPLG stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.94.

The shares of the company added by 19.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.40 while ending the day at $3.83. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -37.7% decline from the average session volume which is 0.39 million shares. CPLG had ended its last session trading at $3.20. CPLG 52-week low price stands at $2.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -135.29%. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. SVB Leerink also rated CLVS as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that CLVS could surge by 30.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.53% to reach $12.91/share. It started the day trading at $10.20 and traded between $8.91 and $8.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLVS’s 50-day SMA is 7.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.31. The stock has a high of $19.47 for the year while the low is $2.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.34%, as 21.41M CPLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.49% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Palo Alto Investors LP sold more CLVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Palo Alto Investors LP selling -420,497 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,635,789 shares of CLVS, with a total valuation of $35,278,354. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,101,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,670,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,802 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. which are valued at $27,930,610. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 283,553 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,424,352 shares and is now valued at $26,059,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.