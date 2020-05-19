Here’s Why OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Rallying -6.64% to $9.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has a beta of 2.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.61, with weekly volatility at 18.05% and ATR at 0.19. The ONCS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.04 and a $5.27 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 20.93% on 05/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.78 before closing at $2.36. Intraday shares traded counted 1.48 million, which was -432.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 277.50K. ONCS’s previous close was $1.95 while the outstanding shares total 10.71M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company OncoSec Medical Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $45.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ONCS, the company has in raw cash 9.26 million on their books with 0.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12204000 million total, with 10488000 million as their total liabilities.

ONCS were able to record -15.57 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -15.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OncoSec Medical Incorporated recorded a total of 13.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 27.26%.

Is the stock of ONCS attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, O’Connor Daniel J. sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.79, for a total value of 5,504. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and President, O’Connor Daniel J. now sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,202. Also, CFO/COO, Bonstein Sara sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 16. The shares were price at an average price of 2.08 per share, with a total market value of 2,810. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and President, O’Connor Daniel J. now holds 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,596. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.