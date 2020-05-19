Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $15 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Mizuho was of a view that SBRA is Neutral in its latest report on December 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SBRA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.84.

The shares of the company added by 15.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.41 while ending the day at $13.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -12.75% decline from the average session volume which is 3.25 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $11.70. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.37, with a beta of 1.37. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $5.55 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. CapitalOne also rated INN as Initiated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that INN could surge by 22.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.28% to reach $6.86/share. It started the day trading at $5.39 and traded between $5.06 and $5.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INN’s 50-day SMA is 4.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.90. The stock has a high of $12.59 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.71%, as 9.13M SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.86% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more INN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -313,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,015,768 shares of INN, with a total valuation of $103,115,554. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,246,723 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by 17.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,567,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 982,192 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. which are valued at $39,800,310. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 322,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,542,473 shares and is now valued at $27,527,386. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.