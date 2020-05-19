Expensive Market, What To Buy? RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

The shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2016. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $27 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Brean Murray advised investors in its research note published on May 11, 2011, to Buy the RICK stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Brean Murray Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2011. That day the Brean Murray set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Brean Murray in its report released on July 21, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Merriman was of a view that RICK is Neutral in its latest report on July 21, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that RICK is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.97.

The shares of the company added by 23.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.84 while ending the day at $11.53. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a -276.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. RICK had ended its last session trading at $9.31. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $103.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.33, with a beta of 1.58. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RICK 52-week low price stands at $6.52 while its 52-week high price is $27.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. generated 9.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.53%. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Piper Sandler also rated CPB as Upgrade on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that CPB could down by -0.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.84% to reach $50.56/share. It started the day trading at $53.87 and traded between $50.84 and $50.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPB’s 50-day SMA is 49.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.44. The stock has a high of $57.54 for the year while the low is $35.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.55%, as 15.14M RICK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.95% of Campbell Soup Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.12, while the P/B ratio is 6.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CPB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 974,961 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,538,149 shares of CPB, with a total valuation of $1,126,456,687. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $594,042,738 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Campbell Soup Company shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,505,936 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,042 shares of Campbell Soup Company which are valued at $525,086,681. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Campbell Soup Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,739 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,664,940 shares and is now valued at $433,073,701. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Campbell Soup Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.