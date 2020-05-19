Analysts Turn Mixed On trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

The shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $1.80 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of trivago N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the TRVG stock while also putting a $2.15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on April 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. SunTrust was of a view that TRVG is Hold in its latest report on January 24, 2018. Citigroup thinks that TRVG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.11.

The shares of the company added by 14.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.66. During the trading session, a total of 0.98 million shares were traded which represents a -173.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. TRVG had ended its last session trading at $1.45. trivago N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 TRVG 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The trivago N.V. generated 244.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. trivago N.V. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.4289 and traded between $0.36 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEIX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3141 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5287. The stock has a high of $1.20 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 283081.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.63%, as 255,821 TRVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more PEIX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -122,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,840,273 shares of PEIX, with a total valuation of $1,359,457. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PEIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,009,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Financial Management, I… decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,308,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. which are valued at $817,146. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,676,539 shares and is now valued at $593,495. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.