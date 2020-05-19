Analysts Turn Mixed On Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $32 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penn National Gaming Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Hold the PENN stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $25. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PENN is Overweight in its latest report on May 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PENN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 493.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.49.

The shares of the company added by 14.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.365 while ending the day at $22.25. During the trading session, a total of 19.37 million shares were traded which represents a -82.94% decline from the average session volume which is 10.59 million shares. PENN had ended its last session trading at $19.35. Penn National Gaming Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PENN 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $39.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Penn National Gaming Inc. generated 730.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -633.33%. Penn National Gaming Inc. has the potential to record -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.85% to reach $114.86/share. It started the day trading at $102.41 and traded between $93.42 and $102.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXPI’s 50-day SMA is 90.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 110.00. The stock has a high of $139.59 for the year while the low is $58.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.29%, as 4.92M PENN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 119.80, while the P/B ratio is 3.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NXPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 42.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 10,544,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,145,512 shares of NXPI, with a total valuation of $3,499,438,630. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NXPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,596,821,346 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,542,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,701 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. which are valued at $1,049,724,790. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,200,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,633,107 shares and is now valued at $959,168,464. Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.