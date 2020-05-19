Analysts Turn Mixed On PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)

The shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PAR Technology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $33. Jefferies was of a view that PAR is Buy in its latest report on May 16, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.62.

The shares of the company added by 18.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.11 while ending the day at $24.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a -103.44% decline from the average session volume which is 0.43 million shares. PAR had ended its last session trading at $21.01. PAR Technology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 PAR 52-week low price stands at $9.64 while its 52-week high price is $35.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PAR Technology Corporation generated 60.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.71%. PAR Technology Corporation has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.3301 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTRC’s 50-day SMA is 1.0703 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0892. The stock has a high of $4.47 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 441038.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.57%, as 478,836 PAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Centric Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 210.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GSO Capital Partners LP bought more CTRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GSO Capital Partners LP purchasing 7,502,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,219,501 shares of CTRC, with a total valuation of $21,762,186.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Centric Brands Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 692,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,781 shares of Centric Brands Inc. which are valued at $574,447. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Centric Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,077 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 620,950 shares and is now valued at $515,389. Following these latest developments, around 8.50% of Centric Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.