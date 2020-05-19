Analysts Turn Mixed On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI), Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

The shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the FTAI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. Alembic Global Advisors was of a view that FTAI is Overweight in its latest report on October 07, 2015. Wolfe Research thinks that FTAI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.31.

The shares of the company added by 16.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.20 while ending the day at $9.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -22.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.95 million shares. FTAI had ended its last session trading at $8.20. FTAI 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $21.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC generated 123.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $67.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.67% to reach $56.20/share. It started the day trading at $65.16 and traded between $60.82 and $64.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTH’s 50-day SMA is 44.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.99. The stock has a high of $76.83 for the year while the low is $25.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.56%, as 1.88M FTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.10% of Meritage Homes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 648.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MTH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -55,693 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,443,464 shares of MTH, with a total valuation of $286,108,468. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $229,848,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,223,795 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation which are valued at $169,442,665. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 40,017 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,440,185 shares and is now valued at $75,696,124. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Meritage Homes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.