Analysts Turn Mixed On Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Underweight the DNR stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Imperial Capital was of a view that DNR is Outperform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Johnson Rice thinks that DNR is worth Accumulate rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.36.

The shares of the company added by 19.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 40.63 million shares were traded which represents a -84.83% decline from the average session volume which is 21.98 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.24. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $141.68 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.02, with a beta of 4.44. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 0.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $265. Evercore ISI also rated RNG as Initiated on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $240 suggesting that RNG could down by -4.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $285.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.97% to reach $251.14/share. It started the day trading at $292.48 and traded between $263.00 and $263.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNG’s 50-day SMA is 223.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 183.60. The stock has a high of $290.50 for the year while the low is $110.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.19%, as 5.44M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of RingCentral Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more RNG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -55,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,135,829 shares of RNG, with a total valuation of $2,316,341,001. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,600,383,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its RingCentral Inc. shares by 22.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,636,642 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,326,168 shares of RingCentral Inc. which are valued at $1,059,611,796. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RingCentral Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 45,984 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,676,273 shares and is now valued at $840,138,669. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of RingCentral Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.