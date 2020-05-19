Analysts Turn Mixed On BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

The shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $51 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioNTech SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Neutral the BNTX stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $30. UBS was of a view that BNTX is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that BNTX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 380.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.01.

The shares of the company added by 21.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.60 while ending the day at $60.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.0 million shares were traded which represents a -376.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. BNTX had ended its last session trading at $49.49. BioNTech SE debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 BNTX 52-week low price stands at $12.52 while its 52-week high price is $105.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioNTech SE generated 498.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioNTech SE has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $9.57 and traded between $8.81 and $8.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.01. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.00%, as 3.90M BNTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.38% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.