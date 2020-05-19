Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Equal Weight the RLJ stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. CapitalOne was of a view that RLJ is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that RLJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.74.

The shares of the company added by 14.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.06 while ending the day at $9.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a 8.25% incline from the average session volume which is 3.25 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $8.46. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $3.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -590.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. JP Morgan also rated AKR as Downgrade on April 22, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that AKR could surge by 19.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.80% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.715 and traded between $10.63 and $11.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKR’s 50-day SMA is 13.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.42. The stock has a high of $29.55 for the year while the low is $9.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.02%, as 1.79M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Acadia Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -469,327 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,625,710 shares of AKR, with a total valuation of $168,822,547. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $167,713,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Acadia Realty Trust shares by 3.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,673,018 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -320,301 shares of Acadia Realty Trust which are valued at $119,848,693. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Acadia Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,742 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,584,426 shares and is now valued at $81,581,038. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Acadia Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.