Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $26 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Market Perform the MPC stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. Cowen was of a view that MPC is Market Perform in its latest report on February 13, 2020. Cowen thinks that MPC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.30.

The shares of the company added by 15.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.98 while ending the day at $34.95. During the trading session, a total of 13.21 million shares were traded which represents a -9.84% decline from the average session volume which is 12.03 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $30.30. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $15.26 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1181.25%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Cowen also rated DNOW as Reiterated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $8.25 suggesting that DNOW could surge by 16.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.04% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.88 and traded between $6.36 and $6.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNOW’s 50-day SMA is 5.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.76. The stock has a high of $15.33 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.55%, as 4.08M MPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of NOW Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DNOW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -279,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,208,889 shares of DNOW, with a total valuation of $69,158,845. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more DNOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,878,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NOW Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,159,976 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,151 shares of NOW Inc. which are valued at $62,687,052. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NOW Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 152,578 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,933,775 shares and is now valued at $55,121,392. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of NOW Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.