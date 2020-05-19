Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $32 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $55. Raymond James was of a view that LEG is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that LEG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.50.

The shares of the company added by 14.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.98 while ending the day at $30.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -31.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. LEG had ended its last session trading at $26.61. Leggett & Platt Incorporated currently has a market cap of $4.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.49, with a beta of 1.67. Leggett & Platt Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LEG 52-week low price stands at $22.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leggett & Platt Incorporated generated 505.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.1%. Leggett & Platt Incorporated has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is now rated as Hold. DZ Bank also rated SLB as Downgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that SLB could surge by 1.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.54% to reach $18.22/share.

A look at its technical shows that SLB’s 50-day SMA is 15.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.16. The stock has a high of $41.40 for the year while the low is $11.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.60%, as 26.91M LEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.94% of Schlumberger Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SLB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -939,934 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,772,132 shares of SLB, with a total valuation of $1,863,187,260. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more SLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,529,203,083 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Schlumberger Limited shares by 11.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 74,959,142 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,688,130 shares of Schlumberger Limited which are valued at $1,260,812,768. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Schlumberger Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,434,409 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 67,362,244 shares and is now valued at $1,133,032,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Schlumberger Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.