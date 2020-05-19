Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

The shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $21 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kornit Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the KRNT stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Needham was of a view that KRNT is Buy in its latest report on April 04, 2019. Needham thinks that KRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.06.

The shares of the company added by 16.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.10 while ending the day at $35.42. During the trading session, a total of 0.98 million shares were traded which represents a -188.48% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. KRNT had ended its last session trading at $30.31. Kornit Digital Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 148.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.71, with a beta of 1.59. Kornit Digital Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 KRNT 52-week low price stands at $22.17 while its 52-week high price is $45.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kornit Digital Ltd. generated 40.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Kornit Digital Ltd. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Imperial Capital also rated OUT as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that OUT could surge by 32.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.57% to reach $21.19/share. It started the day trading at $14.81 and traded between $13.53 and $14.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OUT’s 50-day SMA is 13.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.83. The stock has a high of $31.20 for the year while the low is $7.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.56%, as 5.26M KRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Outfront Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.89, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OUT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -42,574 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,445,862 shares of OUT, with a total valuation of $320,795,575. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more OUT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,656,155 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by 7.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,644,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -552,266 shares of Outfront Media Inc. which are valued at $104,256,504. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,453,645 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,577,115 shares and is now valued at $103,194,934. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Outfront Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.