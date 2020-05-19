Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

The shares of FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FTS International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Evercore ISI was of a view that FTSI is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Stifel thinks that FTSI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.51.

The shares of the company added by 26.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.73 while ending the day at $4.72. During the trading session, a total of 0.75 million shares were traded which represents a -359.58% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. FTSI had ended its last session trading at $3.73. FTS International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 FTSI 52-week low price stands at $3.40 while its 52-week high price is $167.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FTS International Inc. generated 199.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 155.56%. FTS International Inc. has the potential to record -17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is now rated as Neutral. MKM Partners also rated PZZA as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PZZA could down by -9.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.63% to reach $71.08/share. It started the day trading at $84.30 and traded between $78.08 and $78.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PZZA’s 50-day SMA is 62.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.91. The stock has a high of $84.25 for the year while the low is $28.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.18%, as 5.17M FTSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.86% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PZZA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 541,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,814,132 shares of PZZA, with a total valuation of $274,312,373. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more PZZA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,881,795 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by 14.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,967,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 379,978 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. which are valued at $213,440,220. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 145,401 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,279,314 shares and is now valued at $163,928,263. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of Papa John’s International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.