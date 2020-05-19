Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Market Perform the DK stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Barclays was of a view that DK is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that DK is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.08.

The shares of the company added by 21.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.29 while ending the day at $21.74. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -16.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.59 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $17.89. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 784.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 167.24%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $186. Even though the stock has been trading at $174.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.80% to reach $121.42/share. It started the day trading at $173.44 and traded between $162.642 and $164.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZM’s 50-day SMA is 140.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.89. The stock has a high of $181.50 for the year while the low is $60.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.56%, as 10.80M DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.86% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1892.99, while the P/B ratio is 47.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 70.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 143.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 1,751,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,707,682 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $1,312,187,376. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more ZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $969,106,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 11.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,374,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -817,759 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $861,689,150. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 721,641 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,194,437 shares and is now valued at $837,302,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.