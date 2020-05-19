2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)

The shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilltop Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $21.50. Compass Point was of a view that HTH is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Stephens thinks that HTH is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.01.

The shares of the company added by 15.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.72 while ending the day at $16.41. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a -26.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. HTH had ended its last session trading at $14.24. Hilltop Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.43, with a beta of 1.31. HTH 52-week low price stands at $11.05 while its 52-week high price is $26.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.57%. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.99% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.70 and traded between $0.6101 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCN’s 50-day SMA is 0.5464 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3202. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.65%, as 2.32M HTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Omega Advisors, Inc. bought more OCN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Omega Advisors, Inc. purchasing 992,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,185,525 shares of OCN, with a total valuation of $5,564,292. Deer Park Road Management Co. LP meanwhile sold more OCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,467,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,555,070 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,495 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation which are valued at $3,610,240. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,939,480 shares and is now valued at $2,084,461. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.