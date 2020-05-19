2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

The shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEXO Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that HEXO is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Jefferies thinks that HEXO is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.21.

The shares of the company added by 41.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.571 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 48.51 million shares were traded which represents a -813.5% decline from the average session volume which is 5.31 million shares. HEXO had ended its last session trading at $0.53. HEXO 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. HEXO Corp. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.09% to reach $64.33/share. It started the day trading at $69.6592 and traded between $65.92 and $66.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEM’s 50-day SMA is 51.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.40. The stock has a high of $69.01 for the year while the low is $31.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.11%, as 2.75M HEXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.49, while the P/B ratio is 3.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AEM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -553,177 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,359,386 shares of AEM, with a total valuation of $725,248,770. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more AEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $512,318,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Eagle Investment Management… increased its Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares by 3.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,269,390 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 273,845 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited which are valued at $485,247,805. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. increased its Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,752,649 shares and is now valued at $396,245,443. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.