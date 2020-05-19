2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

The shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $34 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Neutral the FCPT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on June 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Berenberg was of a view that FCPT is Hold in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that FCPT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.37.

The shares of the company added by 14.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.39 while ending the day at $22.06. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -6.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. FCPT had ended its last session trading at $19.22. FCPT 52-week low price stands at $12.80 while its 52-week high price is $32.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.7%. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.69% to reach $10.54/share. It started the day trading at $9.47 and traded between $8.56 and $9.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROIC’s 50-day SMA is 8.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.49. The stock has a high of $19.18 for the year while the low is $5.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.89%, as 4.33M FCPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.81% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ROIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 909,142 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,553,304 shares of ROIC, with a total valuation of $170,354,815. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ROIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $170,316,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by 82.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,791,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,984,246 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. which are valued at $85,319,217. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,574 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,294,730 shares and is now valued at $61,090,355. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.