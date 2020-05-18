Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The shares of Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 29, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vermillion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2012.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 650.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is 17.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.34.

The shares of the company added by 21.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.22 while ending the day at $2.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -345.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. VRML had ended its last session trading at $2.17. Vermillion Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VRML 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vermillion Inc. generated 8.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated LW as Resumed on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that LW could surge by 12.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $59.50/share. It started the day trading at $54.21 and traded between $51.72 and $52.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LW’s 50-day SMA is 57.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.12. The stock has a high of $96.32 for the year while the low is $39.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.78%, as 5.90M VRML shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.10, while the P/B ratio is 28.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -169,005 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,150,484 shares of LW, with a total valuation of $990,993,698. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $725,769,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by 5.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,584,595 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 637,604 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. which are valued at $710,830,749. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 102,195 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,862,003 shares and is now valued at $421,052,504. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.