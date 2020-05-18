Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.13.

The shares of the company added by 10.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.48 while ending the day at $7.87. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a 31.47% incline from the average session volume which is 4.17 million shares. SBSW had ended its last session trading at $7.12. Sibanye Stillwater Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SBSW 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $13.27.

The Sibanye Stillwater Limited generated 401.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on January 26, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. It started the day trading at $0.8599 and traded between $0.80 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MVIS’s 50-day SMA is 0.3729 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5943. The stock has a high of $1.82 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.17%, as 7.77M SBSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of MicroVision Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more MVIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -33.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -2,345,878 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,581,322 shares of MVIS, with a total valuation of $1,603,463.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by 7.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,289,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 292,131 shares of MicroVision Inc. which are valued at $1,501,187. In the same vein, Taylor Frigon Capital Management … increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,172,515 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,629,782 shares and is now valued at $1,270,424. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of MicroVision Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.