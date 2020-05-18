Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

The shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2015. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2013, to Strong Buy the OPTT stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2008. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. UBS was of a view that OPTT is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2008. B. Riley & Co thinks that OPTT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1200.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.89.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3808 while ending the day at $0.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -80.17% decline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. OPTT had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 OPTT 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.79.

The Ocean Power Technologies Inc. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.91%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 26, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is now rated as Hold. H.C. Wainwright also rated CAPR as Reiterated on January 26, 2018, with its price target of $8.60 suggesting that CAPR could surge by 36.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.55% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.39 and traded between $5.558 and $5.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAPR’s 50-day SMA is 2.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.33. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73941.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 321.79%, as 311,879 OPTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.28% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 347.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 235.57% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CAPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $725,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $205,933. In the same vein, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,150 shares and is now valued at $169,050. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.