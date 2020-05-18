Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

The shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Leerink Partners was of a view that MRNS is Outperform in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that MRNS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 196.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.31.

The shares of the company added by 7.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.14 while ending the day at $2.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -10.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. MRNS had ended its last session trading at $2.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 MRNS 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $5.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 70.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Singular Research published a research note on March 12, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. It started the day trading at $17.17 and traded between $14.22 and $14.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVI’s 50-day SMA is 21.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.93. The stock has a high of $72.27 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 797632.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.45%, as 794,043 MRNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Viad Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 322.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VVI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -203,297 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,841,323 shares of VVI, with a total valuation of $68,106,512. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,515,926 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Viad Corp shares by 61.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,510,524 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 574,615 shares of Viad Corp which are valued at $36,207,260. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Viad Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,284,458 shares and is now valued at $30,788,458. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Viad Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.