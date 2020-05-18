Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO), YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

The shares of Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Resource Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2019, to Buy the GORO stock while also putting a $7.75 price target. The stock had earned Reduce rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2013. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on October 18, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that GORO is Accumulate in its latest report on August 02, 2012. Jefferies thinks that GORO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.26.

The shares of the company added by 12.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.78 while ending the day at $4.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -29.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. GORO had ended its last session trading at $3.73. Gold Resource Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GORO 52-week low price stands at $2.02 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gold Resource Corporation generated 18.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 160.0%. Gold Resource Corporation has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.555 and traded between $1.45 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YRCW’s 50-day SMA is 1.6318 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6497. The stock has a high of $5.65 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.89%, as 7.53M GORO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.25% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Front Street Capital Management, … sold more YRCW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Front Street Capital Management, … selling -299,930 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,471,625 shares of YRCW, with a total valuation of $5,971,195. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more YRCW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,581,117 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,297,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,370 shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $3,951,170. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,633,876 shares and is now valued at $2,810,267. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.