Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA), Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $48 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CareDx Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the CDNA stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CDNA is Neutral in its latest report on September 18, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CDNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.05.

The shares of the company added by 6.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.935 while ending the day at $29.93. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a 31.62% incline from the average session volume which is 0.79 million shares. CDNA had ended its last session trading at $28.20. CareDx Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CDNA 52-week low price stands at $13.04 while its 52-week high price is $41.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CareDx Inc generated 32.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.71%. CareDx Inc has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. JMP Securities also rated SIGI as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that SIGI could surge by 17.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.15% to reach $56.33/share. It started the day trading at $46.645 and traded between $43.125 and $46.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIGI’s 50-day SMA is 48.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.11. The stock has a high of $81.35 for the year while the low is $37.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 565596.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.81%, as 532,735 CDNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.39, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 403.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SIGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -184,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,169,634 shares of SIGI, with a total valuation of $309,283,752. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SIGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $279,562,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares by 14.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,643,469 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 330,225 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc. which are valued at $132,517,101. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,539,054 shares and is now valued at $127,282,777. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.