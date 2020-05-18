Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2020. That day the Siebert Williams Shank set price target on the stock to $0.50. Piper Sandler was of a view that CPE is Underweight in its latest report on March 31, 2020. Barclays thinks that CPE is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.89.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.64 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 28.03 million shares were traded which represents a 25.21% incline from the average session volume which is 37.48 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $0.65. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $275.46 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.15, with a beta of 2.95. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CPE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $8.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 14.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Citigroup also rated PEB as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that PEB could surge by 22.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.28% to reach $13.15/share. It started the day trading at $10.25 and traded between $9.40 and $10.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEB’s 50-day SMA is 10.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.16. The stock has a high of $31.65 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.22%, as 8.57M CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.63% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PEB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -329,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,962,302 shares of PEB, with a total valuation of $224,513,656. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PEB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $189,974,469 worth of shares.

Similarly, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by 239.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,700,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust which are valued at $112,480,000. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP increased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,799,132 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,908,508 shares and is now valued at $105,476,735. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.