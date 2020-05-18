Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aphria Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that APHA is Neutral in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that APHA is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.25.

The shares of the company added by 11.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.06 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 10.97 million shares were traded which represents a -85.38% decline from the average session volume which is 5.92 million shares. APHA had ended its last session trading at $3.02. APHA 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $7.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aphria Inc. generated 391.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Aphria Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.61% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $1.99 and traded between $1.84 and $1.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 1.6053 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.8706. The stock has a high of $14.83 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.22%, as 14.91M APHA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.77% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more SLCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 377,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,155,583 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $21,418,719. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,470,975 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 15.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,530,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 880,571 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $12,538,161. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,680 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,700,609 shares and is now valued at $7,105,169. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.