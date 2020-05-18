Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX), Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. Stephens was of a view that LLEX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that LLEX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 5.82 million shares were traded which represents a -41.56% decline from the average session volume which is 4.11 million shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.18. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $1.08.

The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 3.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $1.50 and $1.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNY’s 50-day SMA is 2.0074 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.2650. The stock has a high of $6.14 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.56%, as 6.57M LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Colony Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CLNY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -773,181 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,472,270 shares of CLNY, with a total valuation of $158,170,944.

Similarly, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its Colony Capital Inc. shares by 4.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 33,523,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,500,000 shares of Colony Capital Inc. which are valued at $77,439,634. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Colony Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 141,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,668,159 shares and is now valued at $59,293,447. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Colony Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.