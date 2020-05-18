Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

The shares of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kura Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Buy the KURA stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Leerink Partners was of a view that KURA is Outperform in its latest report on October 13, 2016. JMP Securities thinks that KURA is worth Mkt Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.21 while ending the day at $15.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -14.32% decline from the average session volume which is 0.62 million shares. KURA had ended its last session trading at $14.38. Kura Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.20 KURA 52-week low price stands at $6.35 while its 52-week high price is $21.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kura Oncology Inc. generated 33.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.52%. Kura Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Singular Research also rated SA as Reiterated on August 19, 2014, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SA could surge by 42.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.32% to reach $27.11/share. It started the day trading at $15.80 and traded between $14.90 and $15.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SA’s 50-day SMA is 11.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.77. The stock has a high of $16.55 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.73%, as 5.99M KURA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.85% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 804.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -254,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,862,120 shares of SA, with a total valuation of $40,012,438.

Similarly, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by 5.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,164,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -74,233 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. which are valued at $16,273,782. In the same vein, TD Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,155 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,157,935 shares and is now valued at $16,187,931. Following these latest developments, around 28.80% of Seabridge Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.