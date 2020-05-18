Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)

The shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $51 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ciena Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Equal-Weight the CIEN stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that CIEN is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2019. UBS thinks that CIEN is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $50.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.06.

The shares of the company added by 6.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.33 while ending the day at $49.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.96 million shares were traded which represents a -32.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. CIEN had ended its last session trading at $46.83. Ciena Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 0.83. Ciena Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 CIEN 52-week low price stands at $30.58 while its 52-week high price is $49.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ciena Corporation generated 837.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Ciena Corporation has the potential to record 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. BofA/Merrill also rated HZNP as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that HZNP could down by -5.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.07% to reach $44.60/share. It started the day trading at $47.20 and traded between $44.565 and $47.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HZNP’s 50-day SMA is 33.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.65. The stock has a high of $47.05 for the year while the low is $22.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.57%, as 8.59M CIEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.60, while the P/B ratio is 4.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HZNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,266,062 shares of HZNP, with a total valuation of $622,268,874. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HZNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $382,877,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,291,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -174,565 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company which are valued at $334,864,615. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 541,856 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,361,109 shares and is now valued at $301,334,368. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.