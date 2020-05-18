Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)

The shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $60 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Buy the ACAD stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $69. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Oppenheimer was of a view that ACAD is Perform in its latest report on October 24, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ACAD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.18.

The shares of the company added by 7.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.99 while ending the day at $50.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a 11.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. ACAD had ended its last session trading at $47.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 ACAD 52-week low price stands at $21.56 while its 52-week high price is $53.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 173.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Midtown Partners published a research note on February 11, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.30. It started the day trading at $11.28 and traded between $9.51 and $9.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNVC’s 50-day SMA is 6.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.82. The stock has a high of $19.20 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 347011.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.78%, as 326,954 ACAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of NanoViricides Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 52.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 358.57% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more NNVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,840,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 14.97% of NanoViricides Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.