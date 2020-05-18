Mixed Analyst Attention: QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Underweight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Wells Fargo was of a view that QEP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that QEP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.6625 while ending the day at $0.73. During the trading session, a total of 4.66 million shares were traded which represents a 61.73% incline from the average session volume which is 12.19 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.69. QEP Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $174.5 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.01, with a beta of 4.94. QEP Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 70.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 119.05%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $2.655 and traded between $2.42 and $2.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADMA’s 50-day SMA is 2.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.84. The stock has a high of $5.48 for the year while the low is $1.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.91%, as 8.76M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.81% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more ADMA shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,584,802 shares of ADMA, with a total valuation of $48,925,166. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ADMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,110,393 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ADMA Biologics Inc. shares by 53.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,413,474 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,193,988 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. which are valued at $10,069,748. In the same vein, Consonance Capital Management LP increased its ADMA Biologics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,783,671 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,383,290 shares and is now valued at $9,980,706. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.