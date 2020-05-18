Mixed Analyst Attention: Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)

The shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $19 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Molecular Templates Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the MTEM stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on December 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Laidlaw was of a view that MTEM is Buy in its latest report on October 08, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 255.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.50.

The shares of the company added by 7.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.79 while ending the day at $16.05. During the trading session, a total of 0.57 million shares were traded which represents a -111.99% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. MTEM had ended its last session trading at $14.98. Molecular Templates Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 MTEM 52-week low price stands at $4.51 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Molecular Templates Inc. generated 34.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.92%. Molecular Templates Inc. has the potential to record -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.74% to reach $3.13/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.89 and $3.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNK’s 50-day SMA is 2.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.45. The stock has a high of $15.46 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 54.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.07%, as 52.08M MTEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 62.73% of Mallinckrodt plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MNK shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,178,876 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,695,715 shares of MNK, with a total valuation of $31,244,603. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,937,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mallinckrodt plc shares by 2.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,578,384 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 116,333 shares of Mallinckrodt plc which are valued at $22,648,239. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Mallinckrodt plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.