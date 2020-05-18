Mixed Analyst Attention: International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

The shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Game Technology PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $17. SunTrust was of a view that IGT is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that IGT is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.08.

The shares of the company added by 8.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.225 while ending the day at $6.93. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a 9.91% incline from the average session volume which is 3.75 million shares. IGT had ended its last session trading at $6.38. International Game Technology PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IGT 52-week low price stands at $3.59 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.29%. International Game Technology PLC has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. It started the day trading at $19.02 and traded between $15.96 and $17.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSTK’s 50-day SMA is 8.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.63. The stock has a high of $29.75 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.96%, as 4.34M IGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.94% of Overstock.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 89.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more OSTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 22,466 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,627,152 shares of OSTK, with a total valuation of $45,774,658. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC meanwhile sold more OSTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,575,485 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Overstock.com Inc. shares by 14.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,588,065 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 201,024 shares of Overstock.com Inc. which are valued at $20,041,380. In the same vein, GMT Capital Corp. increased its Overstock.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,138,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,138,193 shares and is now valued at $14,363,996. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Overstock.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.