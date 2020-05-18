Mixed Analyst Attention: Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evofem Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.08.

The shares of the company added by 5.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.90 while ending the day at $5.24. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -185.84% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. EVFM had ended its last session trading at $4.95. Evofem Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EVFM 52-week low price stands at $3.34 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Evofem Biosciences Inc. generated 9.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. It started the day trading at $13.25 and traded between $12.02 and $12.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHEF’s 50-day SMA is 12.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.91. The stock has a high of $42.06 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.26%, as 3.15M EVFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.09% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more CHEF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -148,726 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,769,549 shares of CHEF, with a total valuation of $53,075,250. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CHEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,776,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,755,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,264 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. which are valued at $24,710,893. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,873 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,417,498 shares and is now valued at $19,958,372. Following these latest developments, around 16.00% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.