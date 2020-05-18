Mixed Analyst Attention: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $52 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to In-line the CRSP stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Jefferies was of a view that CRSP is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that CRSP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.89.

The shares of the company added by 9.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.86 while ending the day at $61.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -6.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.97 million shares. CRSP had ended its last session trading at $55.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.90 CRSP 52-week low price stands at $32.30 while its 52-week high price is $74.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CRISPR Therapeutics AG generated 889.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.17%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has the potential to record -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.15% to reach $32.90/share. It started the day trading at $19.74 and traded between $18.52 and $19.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOS’s 50-day SMA is 20.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.10. The stock has a high of $51.71 for the year while the low is $12.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.05%, as 9.63M CRSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.46% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.14, while the P/B ratio is 9.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.79% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. (Investm… meanwhile bought more GOOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,992,259 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.71% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.