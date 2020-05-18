Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV), Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

The shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SilverCrest Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.20.

The shares of the company added by 10.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.56 while ending the day at $8.07. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -70.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. SILV had ended its last session trading at $7.30. SILV 52-week low price stands at $3.15 while its 52-week high price is $8.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SilverCrest Metals Inc. generated 85.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.787 and traded between $0.6746 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDR’s 50-day SMA is 0.9759 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3380. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.31%, as 1.71M SILV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.01% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 810.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 60,613 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,070,331 shares of CDR, with a total valuation of $16,873,848. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,880,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,828,296 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 111,763 shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $10,319,711. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 490,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,469,710 shares and is now valued at $3,643,196. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.