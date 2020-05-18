Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

The shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $19 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Buy the ELF stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Jefferies was of a view that ELF is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that ELF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.28.

The shares of the company added by 5.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.825 while ending the day at $13.78. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a 9.45% incline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. ELF had ended its last session trading at $13.03. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ELF 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $20.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The e.l.f. Beauty Inc. generated 74.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 110.53%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. It started the day trading at $15.19 and traded between $14.17 and $15.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRTX’s 50-day SMA is 13.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.06. The stock has a high of $26.81 for the year while the low is $9.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.21%, as 17.12M ELF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.80% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Advisers, Inc. bought more HRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Advisers, Inc. purchasing 373,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,695,945 shares of HRTX, with a total valuation of $181,044,176. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,383,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP decreased its Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,018,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $85,818,163. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 159,336 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,040,042 shares and is now valued at $71,870,999. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.