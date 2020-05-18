Is There A Value in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) And Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

The shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pan American Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PAAS is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that PAAS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.72.

The shares of the company added by 11.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.96 while ending the day at $24.50. During the trading session, a total of 6.6 million shares were traded which represents a -42.63% decline from the average session volume which is 4.63 million shares. PAAS had ended its last session trading at $21.97. Pan American Silver Corp. currently has a market cap of $5.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 160.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.78, with a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PAAS 52-week low price stands at $10.26 while its 52-week high price is $26.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pan American Silver Corp. generated 147.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Pan American Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.4188 and traded between $0.382 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JE’s 50-day SMA is 0.4872 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5123. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.81%, as 3.69M PAAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 664.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 42.98% of Just Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.