Is There A Value in GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) And Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

The shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GoPro Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2019, to Outperform the GPRO stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. JP Morgan was of a view that GPRO is Neutral in its latest report on February 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GPRO is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.52.

The shares of the company added by 8.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.40 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 7.4 million shares were traded which represents a -61.83% decline from the average session volume which is 4.57 million shares. GPRO had ended its last session trading at $3.50. GoPro Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 GPRO 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $7.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GoPro Inc. generated 117.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.74%. GoPro Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.56% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $1.08 and $1.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 1.3974 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4208. The stock has a high of $6.55 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.00%, as 11.28M GPRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.33% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… sold more ETM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling -217,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,794,813 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $13,169,672. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,961,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,078,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,206 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $9,855,742. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,344,231 shares and is now valued at $8,959,962. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.