Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.74.

The shares of the company added by 6.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.644 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -97.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. SPI had ended its last session trading at $0.70. SPI 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The SPI Energy Co. Ltd. generated 8.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. It started the day trading at $0.73 and traded between $0.68 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.5568 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7420. The stock has a high of $1.21 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.86%, as 5.57M SPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.65% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.92% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.