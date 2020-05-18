Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)?

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $158 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Equal Weight the QDEL stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Barclays was of a view that QDEL is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. CL King thinks that QDEL is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 275.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.86.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $188.62 while ending the day at $197.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -133.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.76 million shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $185.73. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 96.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 13.38, with a beta of 0.98. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $210.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 108.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Credit Suisse also rated DCP as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that DCP could surge by 26.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.24% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.1873 and traded between $7.66 and $8.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 6.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.19. The stock has a high of $33.45 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.66%, as 7.71M QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.58% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more DCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 847,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,623,908 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $105,777,563. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,559,429 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 41.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,151,816 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,282,509 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $55,981,526. In the same vein, Bleichroeder LP decreased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,848,805 shares and is now valued at $25,924,126. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.