Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)?

The shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PagSeguro Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that PAGS is Overweight in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Goldman thinks that PAGS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $165.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.82.

The shares of the company added by 7.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.50 while ending the day at $24.65. During the trading session, a total of 3.8 million shares were traded which represents a -37.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. PAGS had ended its last session trading at $23.00. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 PAGS 52-week low price stands at $13.58 while its 52-week high price is $53.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PagSeguro Digital Ltd. generated 355.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $4.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.79% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $2.73 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREX’s 50-day SMA is 1.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.65. The stock has a high of $5.98 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11262.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8525.32%, as 971,384 PAGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.86% of Creative Realities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Horton Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 629,261 shares of CREX, with a total valuation of $1,950,080.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its Creative Realities Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 191,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550 shares of Creative Realities Inc. which are valued at $592,994. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Creative Realities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.