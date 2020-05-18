Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)?

The shares of PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PetIQ Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on September 28, 2018, to Buy the PETQ stock while also putting a $49 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.49.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.595 while ending the day at $25.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -469.35% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. PETQ had ended its last session trading at $23.72. PetIQ Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 PETQ 52-week low price stands at $15.83 while its 52-week high price is $36.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PetIQ Inc. generated 28.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -268.42%. PetIQ Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $1.82 and $1.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV’s 50-day SMA is 1.1304 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9693. The stock has a high of $2.17 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.99%, as 8.97M PETQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 238.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 9,090,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,042,456 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $67,151,796. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,155,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,176,187 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,128 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $3,874,948. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,848 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,377,000 shares and is now valued at $2,899,940. Following these latest developments, around 5.26% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.