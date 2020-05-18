Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)?

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $1.50. MKM Partners was of a view that ACB is Neutral in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ACB is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.06.

The shares of the company added by 68.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.80 while ending the day at $11.20. During the trading session, a total of 101.8 million shares were traded which represents a -3509.79% decline from the average session volume which is 2.82 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $6.64. ACB 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $108.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 152.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Argus also rated SO as Upgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $66 suggesting that SO could surge by 13.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $60.50/share. It started the day trading at $53.72 and traded between $51.99 and $52.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SO’s 50-day SMA is 55.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.78. The stock has a high of $71.10 for the year while the low is $41.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.24%, as 12.46M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of The Southern Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.75, while the P/B ratio is 2.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,638,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 86,904,595 shares of SO, with a total valuation of $4,930,097,674. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,285,353,206 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Southern Company shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 57,756,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 541,205 shares of The Southern Company which are valued at $3,276,510,304. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its The Southern Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,595,176 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 36,352,362 shares and is now valued at $2,062,269,496. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Southern Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.