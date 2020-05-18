Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)?

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.54.

The shares of the company added by 12.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.68 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -79.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.69. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 6.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -128.57%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. UBS also rated KLAC as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $153 suggesting that KLAC could surge by 3.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $176.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.27% to reach $173.19/share. It started the day trading at $171.62 and traded between $165.98 and $167.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLAC’s 50-day SMA is 150.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 159.36. The stock has a high of $184.50 for the year while the low is $101.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.43%, as 3.25M AQMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of KLA Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.10, while the P/B ratio is 11.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KLAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,677 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,188,964 shares of KLAC, with a total valuation of $2,984,627,103. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more KLAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,696,287,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its KLA Corporation shares by 5.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,832,480 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -531,821 shares of KLA Corporation which are valued at $1,449,321,643. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its KLA Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 422,246 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,675,402 shares and is now valued at $1,423,546,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of KLA Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.