Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)?

The shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that AU is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that AU is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.51.

The shares of the company added by 6.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.79 while ending the day at $27.75. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a 23.9% incline from the average session volume which is 4.61 million shares. AU had ended its last session trading at $26.05. AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently has a market cap of $11.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 0.27. AngloGold Ashanti Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AU 52-week low price stands at $11.29 while its 52-week high price is $27.63.

The AngloGold Ashanti Limited generated 359.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has the potential to record 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. The Benchmark Company also rated BLFS as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BLFS could surge by 26.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.35% to reach $21.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.89 and traded between $13.76 and $15.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLFS’s 50-day SMA is 11.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.35. The stock has a high of $21.18 for the year while the low is $7.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.22%, as 1.07M AU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.12% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.89, while the P/B ratio is 3.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 212.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Casdin Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,468,571 shares of BLFS, with a total valuation of $26,981,481. Sentinel Pension Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more BLFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,023,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its BioLife Solutions Inc. shares by 12.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 979,406 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,495 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc. which are valued at $10,704,908. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BioLife Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 202,443 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 813,450 shares and is now valued at $8,891,009. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of BioLife Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.