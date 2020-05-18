Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)?

The shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TTPH is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2019. WBB Securities thinks that TTPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 291.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.30.

The shares of the company added by 33.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.96 while ending the day at $2.19. During the trading session, a total of 10.86 million shares were traded which represents a -836.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. TTPH had ended its last session trading at $1.64. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 TTPH 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $20.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 26.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -541.22%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Jefferies also rated NDLS as Upgrade on February 22, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NDLS could surge by 33.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $6.70/share. It started the day trading at $4.82 and traded between $4.36 and $4.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NDLS’s 50-day SMA is 4.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.91. The stock has a high of $9.06 for the year while the low is $3.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.91%, as 5.75M TTPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.50% of Noodles & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 123.06, while the P/B ratio is 3.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Mill Road Capital Management LLC … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,804,037 shares of NDLS, with a total valuation of $30,025,231. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more NDLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,875,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Noodles & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.