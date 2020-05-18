Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH), Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)?

The shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $12 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Market Perform the ETH stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on April 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Raymond James was of a view that ETH is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that ETH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.98.

The shares of the company added by 8.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.92 while ending the day at $10.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -518.12% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. ETH had ended its last session trading at $10.03. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. currently has a market cap of $251.27 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ETH 52-week low price stands at $8.38 while its 52-week high price is $22.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. generated 116.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2200.0%. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that TRPX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3729 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3541. The stock has a high of $4.69 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 120654.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.24%, as 181,271 ETH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.97% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more TRPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares by 189.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,466 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,576 shares of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. which are valued at $2,077. Following these latest developments, around 9.73% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.